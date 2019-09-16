Mesmerising Cocktails Straight Out Of A Brewery In HSR!

Brother Barley Brewing Company is one of the places which deserves more recognition. A beautiful place is HSR Layout, this restaurant has its own brewery serving a variety of unique beers. This place has two floors with beautiful lights and decorations. The interior looks quite classy. Coming to the service, the staff members were very courteous and well mannered. However, they need to be efficient with providing the service. Other than that, they made sure that our wishes are met properly. The best thing about this place is their amazing cocktails. They not only taste great but also their presentation has been aced in every way possible. The starters were good but the main course needs to be improved a lot. Some of the dishes and drinks that I personally liked are as follows: Drinks: -Cerri-Cillin -Love Potion -Drunken Narial -Kiwi-Biwi Starters: -Murgh Malai Tikka -Asian Chicken Spring Roll Main course: -Donne Chicken Biryani -Chicken Chettinad Desserts: -Mango and Coconut Panna Cotta -Banoffee Pie