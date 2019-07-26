Burger Yard Offers The Best Messiest Burgers In Town

Burger Yard in Sarjapur road is the new burger place in town. They have the best burgers and the owners also have this other place called Here and Now. They have done such great work with this new place. The messiest burgers in town and all their ingredients are made from scratch and it was to die for. My personal favourite was the Shrimp pig Burger. I loved the flavour and their pork is cooked so perfectly. Another one was this Cowboy hog, their little sweet twist to the meat with barbeque sauce was lit. A lot of people do not know about this place as it recently opened up. The staff was very courteous and I loved their service. They have this Lamborghini Burger, which was served with a sunny side up. It was so good. You can feel the yolk drip in your mouth filling with flavours I loved every moment I was there. I can't wait to get back there!