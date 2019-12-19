Horchata, Braised Pork, And Spicy Hot Chocolate: This Restaurant Is A Dash Of Mexicana

We always start here with the Almond Horchata, a refreshing, sweet, chilled Mexican drink made out of almonds and rice. The Chinita Salad here is the compilation of really simple ingredients but is an explosion of several flavours and textures with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, crumbled tortilla chips, roasted corn, lots of parmesan and their special house-made queso dressing.

The Braised Pork Tacos are the bomb here and so are the pan-seared juicy prawn-laden ones. Accompanied by roasted tomato salsa, jalapeños, sour cream and onions, these tacos are had best with a squeeze of lime. We always end our meal at Chinita with the seriously fiery yet sweet Chilli Chocolate Cake. But Chinita’s Churros and Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate has its own fan following too.