Craving For Some Authentic Mexican Food? Look No Further!

True to its name, Chinita Real is a gem for all Mexican food lovers. It's a cozy place with a decent ambience which serves only Mexican food. It's great for dinners. We had ordered - Nachos: It was so delicious. We could not stop eating them. It was finger-licking good - crispy tacos: They were outstanding and beautifully made - quesadillas: It was also up to the mark and - churros: Top-notch The sauces were really authentic and very tasty. Even the service was good and the staff was really polite.