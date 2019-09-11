True to its name, Chinita Real is a gem for all Mexican food lovers. It's a cozy place with a decent ambience which serves only Mexican food. It's great for dinners. We had ordered - Nachos: It was so delicious. We could not stop eating them. It was finger-licking good - crispy tacos: They were outstanding and beautifully made - quesadillas: It was also up to the mark and - churros: Top-notch The sauces were really authentic and very tasty. Even the service was good and the staff was really polite.
Craving For Some Authentic Mexican Food? Look No Further!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
