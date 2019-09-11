Craving For Some Authentic Mexican Food? Look No Further!

Casual Dining

Chinita Real Mexican Food

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
₹ ₹ ₹ 

25, Above The Egg Factory, 60 Feet Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

True to its name, Chinita Real is a gem for all Mexican food lovers. It's a cozy place with a decent ambience which serves only Mexican food. It's great for dinners. We had ordered - Nachos: It was so delicious. We could not stop eating them. It was finger-licking good - crispy tacos: They were outstanding and beautifully made - quesadillas: It was also up to the mark and - churros: Top-notch The sauces were really authentic and very tasty. Even the service was good and the staff was really polite.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

