Get Mexican Salad And Aglio Olio At This Adorable Bangalore cafe

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Dyu Art Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23, Near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

Pro-tip

It's mostly crowded on weekends.

I liked

I went here on a weekend for a brunch with my friends. It was pretty crowded. They have a really good variety on their menu. We had ordered aglio olio, Mexican salad, masala chai, plain wheat bread and omelette. It's a pocket-friendly place where you'll get a good quantity of food on your plate and be served by good staff with impeccable service.

More Info

Running out of cash and want to go to nice place and hog on yummy food? Head to Dyu Art Cafe.

Cafes

Dyu Art Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23, Near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default