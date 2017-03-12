It's mostly crowded on weekends.
Get Mexican Salad And Aglio Olio At This Adorable Bangalore cafe
I went here on a weekend for a brunch with my friends. It was pretty crowded. They have a really good variety on their menu. We had ordered aglio olio, Mexican salad, masala chai, plain wheat bread and omelette. It's a pocket-friendly place where you'll get a good quantity of food on your plate and be served by good staff with impeccable service.
Running out of cash and want to go to nice place and hog on yummy food? Head to Dyu Art Cafe.
