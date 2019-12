Looking for a place where you can throw a surprise party for your best friend or a family member on their birthday, right at the stroke of midnight? Cubbon Pavilion will sort you out. And, once you’re done with the celebrations, go for their midnight buffet which has a selection of dishes {included based on popular demand, apparently} like Chilli Chicken, Chhole Bature, and Pav Bhaji. What’s more, they even have pizzas!

Where: ITC Gardenia, 1, Residency Road

Price: INR 825 {plus taxes} upwards

Contact: 080 22119898

Timings: Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm – 2.30am

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.