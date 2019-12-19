A new midnight delivery service with pizza {by the slice}, burgers, pastas and quick bites, with an extra side of bacon thrown in for good measure. So claims Kick Out The Jams’ menu.
Your Midnight Hunger Pangs just got Sorted with Kick Out The Jams
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Munchies for the night
The dishes on the menu have cheeky names, and their descriptions will have you giggling away with the witty copy-writing. So there’s Homegrown: an idiot’s guide to all things Italian apparently with mushrooms, olives and bell peppers topping on a pizza. Or Twice the Sin, a bacon plus cheese topping that asks you to beware because God is watching! Red sauce and white sauce pasta, Spaghetti Bolognese, fried bacon strips dipped in Sriracha sauce {Vietnam’s Revenge},and a Burger called Maximus Oink {pork patty with bacon and secret herbs for the win.} ought to get you all excited about this midnight delivery service. For the vegetarians, there is the Sexed Out Vada Pao and A Missed Steak {an aloo patty stuffed with cheese, encased with cottage cheese, and deep fried}.
When: Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm-2am. Delivery to Koramangala, Indiranagar and HSR Layout currently.
Contact: +91 9035321762
Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}
