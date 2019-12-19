The dishes on the menu have cheeky names, and their descriptions will have you giggling away with the witty copy-writing. So there’s Homegrown: an idiot’s guide to all things Italian apparently with mushrooms, olives and bell peppers topping on a pizza. Or Twice the Sin, a bacon plus cheese topping that asks you to beware because God is watching! Red sauce and white sauce pasta, Spaghetti Bolognese, fried bacon strips dipped in Sriracha sauce {Vietnam’s Revenge},and a Burger called Maximus Oink {pork patty with bacon and secret herbs for the win.} ought to get you all excited about this midnight delivery service. For the vegetarians, there is the Sexed Out Vada Pao and A Missed Steak {an aloo patty stuffed with cheese, encased with cottage cheese, and deep fried}.

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm-2am. Delivery to Koramangala, Indiranagar and HSR Layout currently.

Contact: +91 9035321762

Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}

Find them on Facebook here.