Midnight Delivery Services In Koramangala To Sort Out Your Late Night Food Cravings

img-gallery-featured

Be it food cravings in the wee hours, an impromptu party or a case of the munchies after a night out, we have saviours in the form of midnight delivery services across the city. All you folks in Koramangala can rejoice as there are quite a few options to pick from in your bustling hood. Whether it’s cheesy pizzas, good old Chinese or even some Butter Chicken that you’re longing to tuck into, it’s all just a few clicks or a call away. We’ve picked some of the best late night food services which deliver to the area, just so you don’t have to go hungry!

Night Panda

Featuring desi and Indian-Chinese dishes, Night Panda’s menu is just what you need for your comfort food cravings late at night. Think Schezwan Paneer, BBQ American Chicken Wings and steamed dumplings. If the sandwiches and burgers aren’t filling enough for you, go for their combos which come with noodles, rice or rotis. Planning an impromptu midnight party? They even have soft drinks, banana muffins and brownies {a top favourite, we hear} to add to your list. Just so you ‘Never Sleep Hungry’, as their tagline says.

Timings: 8.30pm-3.30am

Nite Out

This midnight delivery service goes beyond just the grub you need to get through the night. Essential OTC medicines, sanitary napkins and condoms as well as party basics like paper plates and disposable glasses can be delivered to your doorstep, thanks to the folks at Nite Out. On the food front, there’s everything from momos and kebabs to biryanis and rolls to beat those hunger pangs. Add on some cold coffee or chocolate milkshake along with a chocolate tart and you’ve got yourself a complete meal for the night!

Timings: Sunday to Thursday: 10pm-3am; Friday and Saturday: 10pm -4.30am

Claiming to serve freshly prepared food, Late Night’s menu lists out things like biryani, Butter Chicken, Gobi Manchurian and noodles. Truly value for money, their combos {Indian and Chinese options are available} include pairings like Chicken Manchurian with Veg Fried Rice, and Butter Roti with Kadai Paneer. For a sweet end to your meal, pick their Gulab Jamuns or Gajar Halwa.

Timings: 7pm – 4am

Nightfork

Just had a long night out and struck by hunger pangs? Nightfork has a little bit of everything to sort you out. While Manchurians, soups and noodles make up the Chinese cuisine, there’s dishes like Bhindi Masala and Chicken Do Pyaaza for desi khana. Pick from grilled meats, pastas and pizzas if Italian food is what you have in mind.

Timings: 6pm-6am

