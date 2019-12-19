Experience An Authentic And Diverse Range Of Singaporean Delicacies At Conrad

Conrad Bengaluru gives you a glimpse of Singaporean culture with an exclusively curated menu by International Chef Lew Soon Lew. Savor Singapore in every bite with the best of their traditional dishes, authentic flavours, modern cuisine, and food inspired art. To celebrate the multicultural heritage and rich flavours of Singapore, Chef Lew Soon Lew has curated an authentic and diverse range of Singaporean delicacies like peony crab dumpling, marinated baby octopus, har Cheong chicken wing, crispy mushroom with five spices salt, four reassure soup, wok-fried black pepper beef, tamarind sea bass, Hainanese chicken rice made specially to convey the Mikusu way and culture. To end the meal on a sweet note, indulge yourselves in Mango Pomelo, an authentic Singaporean dessert. Happening exclusively at The Conrad, Bangalore