Rocking Chairs To Ottomans: This Furniture Store In HSR Layout Has It All

A three-floored building, Milan Furniture has a variety of furniture so if you live in HSR Layout, head here. Located on the bustling 27th Main Road, it’s hard to miss this huge store. Selling mattresses on the ground floor, the furniture and linens are hidden on the second and third floor.

With a small teaser of their adorable single seater sofas on preview through huge glass windows, the collection in the store is diverse. You can choose drapes and curtains here -- available for long windows or regular ones they come in creams and pastels to bolder colours and designs. Or you can choose from their catalogue and have the lengths customised according to your needs.

In furniture, you’ll find rocking chairs that come with cushions, sofa sets with floral designs, individual sofas in black and grey colours. Leafy printed cushions can be piled on to add a dash of cute. Chaise lounges, dining table sets, TV sets and mirrors range between INR 10,000 to 50,000. Stretch your legs at the end of a tiring day and place them on the adorable ottomans found at the store.