Milano: Italian Food At It's Best!

Via Milano! Eccezionale. Awesome. From the fountain in the beginning to the Pool view, there is a perfect set Ambiance. The interiors are really well done. On the side where sunlight is more, there is a Feature wall on a blue background adorned with pictures of the owners' travels. This place is peaceful as a library, I have no words to express the fantastic ambience. Whatever had come to the table was extra ordinary. You can order anything and the dish is good in its own way. One thing to add, here I could find real authentic Italian cuisine, no adulterations. Coming to the food; Soups; Cream of Mushroom: Mushroom infused in cream, such a delightful way to start. Seafood Soup: What do you expect in a soup? There was shrimp, oyster, prawn.. The basil infused soup will be a delight to seafood lovers. My god. I loved it, even if not a fan of seafood. Platters, Veg Platter Falafel Hummus: Falafel, a Mediterranean dish with humble hummus stuffed inside. Soft and awesome. Panzerotti: This seems like a fried Ravioli, but a deep fried dish with pesto infused Pocochini Skewer: Looks like an Indian Vada, but has an Italian flavour. Via Milano Salad: More of lettuce, which I like and pure Italian style, add olive oil. Arrichoko: this seems more like a garnish. Mushrooms Bruschetta: Woah.. Small pieces of mushrooms concentrated on a piece of bread. Truly amazing 🤩 Non-Veg Platter Chicken Fritter: Soft chicken marinated with spices. This was somewhat cool. Calamari Fritter: Shaped like circles, this is also a must try for seafood lovers. Grilled prawn: No words, excellent. Chicken skewer Pizza, How can we not eat pizza in an Italian place Wow.. From the big blue oven, they make this pizza which are authentic and tasty. Bollywood Pizza: Vegetarian delight.. A mix and Masti of all the vegetables, hence named Bollywood Mediterranean Pizza: Cheese and Mushroom, chillies to shake. Wow, this is fantastic. This is my pick here. BBQ Chicken: Chicken barbequed and added on a pizza. Wow.. My favourite non-vegetarian pizza here. There is a pick for seafood lovers, the shrimp pizza. Main Course, Penne Barbaresco: Penne pasta in Arabitta or red sauce is Barbaresco. Basil leaves were used here. Ravioli di spinach e ricotta: Ricotta cheese infused with pesto in a Ravioli. Ravioli was perfect.. Some good Italian food here. Tortellini Tartufo Patata: potato with a tinge of garlic in a roll. Man, this is awesome. Pumpkin Lasagna: Man.. This was fantastic. Lasagna simply superb with pumpkin infusion, this is amazing. It was how a lasagna should be. Desserts, One word- Out of the world. Italian desserts have no match.. Tiramisu: Being a Tiramisu hunter myself, this is place gave me one of the best Tiramisu ever had. The coffee, chocolate and Kahlua were in perfect proportions. Almond Semifreddo: Alert.. Awesomeness ahead should be its tagline. Almonds and crumbs. Had a fantastic time here. 