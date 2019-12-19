Comfy Cotton Kurtas To Palazzos: Shop For Ethnic Fashion Staples Here

Kurtas are the equivalent of an ice-cold drink in the Great Indian Summer heat. Plus, they're so effortlessly chic and ideal for whether you want to dress up or down. We honestly can't get enough of them (especially if they're sleeveless: hello, breeze). If you're looking for your fix of this wardrobe staple, head to Minelli at New Bel Road and shop for cotton trousers, palazzos, dupattas and dresses too, while you're at it!

We spotted pretty floral print palazzo skirts, cotton pencil pants, kurta sets (everything from bright yellows to easy going blues and prints), leggings and even a range of maternity gowns! Prices for the tops and dresses start from INR 699 and we think they're worth it for the quality on offer. You'll also find limited occasion wear options like lehengas and salwar suit sets, that you can easily wear to a reception or sangeet.

While they don't offer alteration services, they make up for it by stocking up on sizes from XS to XXL. For those of you who stay far away from New Bel Road, you can check out their stores in Vidyaranyapura or Koramangala, if that's closer home!