London Themed Cafe with Bright Blue and Red colours inside the cafe. The London Shakes & Cafe serves Milkshakes, Pearl Infused Drinks ( Bubble drink ), Freakshakes, Small Eats and many more. Loved their: * Noodle Fusion - Which is a mix of noodle and pasta in white sauce. Must try * Chocolate Lover Freakshake. * Pani Puri Shake- For all the panipuri/golgappe lovers. * London Beer- For all the beer lovers which are non-alcoholic but tastes exactly like Beer. * Green Apple Blast- Green Apple drink infused with green apple pearls which blast in the mouth once you sip them. Amazing service with very courteous staff.
Dive In To This Mini London Themed Cafe In Namma City
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Deepanjali Nagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Deepanjali Nagar
Comments (0)