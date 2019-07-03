Dive In To This Mini London Themed Cafe In Namma City

London Themed Cafe with Bright Blue and Red colours inside the cafe. The London Shakes & Cafe serves Milkshakes, Pearl Infused Drinks ( Bubble drink ), Freakshakes, Small Eats and many more. Loved their: * Noodle Fusion - Which is a mix of noodle and pasta in white sauce. Must try * Chocolate Lover Freakshake. * Pani Puri Shake- For all the panipuri/golgappe lovers. * London Beer- For all the beer lovers which are non-alcoholic but tastes exactly like Beer. * Green Apple Blast- Green Apple drink infused with green apple pearls which blast in the mouth once you sip them. Amazing service with very courteous staff.