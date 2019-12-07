Plushies to Japanese Makeup: This Minimalistic Lifestyle Brand Is Our Favourite

Renowned for its adorable minimalist creations, Miniso on Brigade Road is on every shopper's list ever. As you drive through Brigade Road, you can spot their branding on a two-storey building right at the beginning of the road. As you enter the store, you’d want to buy everything (doesn’t matter whether you need it or not). We are talking about cute little coin pouches, Japanese skincare and makeup products, cutlery, storage units, and even socks. The good news is that it is a budget-friendly store, so you certainly won’t break the bank. If you are looking for a cute mug that you could use at work or even at home, they have plenty of options. From plain white mugs with embossed unicorns to cute animal printed ones, you can find what you are looking for here.

They also stock up on a wide range of bags, be it a small purse to those functional cloth tote bags with fun prints. Love buying makeup but on a budget? Then check out their range of lipsticks, lip tints, blush, BB & CC cream, and eye shadows. Find perfumes and body sprays as well. They have a range of perfumes dedicated to each zodiac sign. The super-soft cushions and plushies are our absolute favourite. They even have stuff toys that you can use as your cuddle buddy or just add it as your bed room decor. Find storage units, lots of glass boxes for your kitchen or any general storing and home fragrances at this store. So next time you head to Miniso, be sure to come back with things you need and things you want.