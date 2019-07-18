Look Like Deepika Padukone In Chennai Express With Apparel From This Design Studio

Miraaya Design Studio located in Sadashivanagar should be on every bride's list for ethnic South Indian outfits. Specialising in bridal outfits, this design studio converts you into a South Indian doll with their outfits starting at INR 20,000. Though they showcase a limited collection of pre-made clothing made by Spoorthi Vasudev and her team at Miraaya, their mainstay is bespoke clothing. Silk sarees with embellishments, blouses with embroidery, pattu-pavadai and half sarees with zardosi work are what you can find at Miraaya Design Studio. Recreate the Deepika Padukone look from Chennai Express or look like a Tia Bhuva Model with the silk lehengas, half sarees and silk sarees from this studio.

For a touch of fusion, ruffle sarees starting at INR 15,000 or a dhoti skirt with a crop top and cape set at INR 12,000 should do the trick. Or even a long gown with laces and sequins. Spoorthi also designs outfits: Indian, Indo-western and western outfits for kids. Set those twinning goals with your daughter or niece. The tailoring charges for a blouse start at INR 1,200 and upwards and embroidery starts at INR 4,000. If you are getting an outfit made, the charges will vary depending on if you'd buy it or leave everything to the experts.