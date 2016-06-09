A popular shopping haunt for college kids and the young and the restless, Misschief is where you need to go if you are on the lookout for tops, dresses, skirts, and bottom wear that’s trendy and colourful.
Business Is Busy
One of the busiest stores in Mahaveer Mall {that’s at one end of Commercial Street}, Misschief is a favourite with the teeny boppers and party hoppers. Boys, don’t get any ideas, this store has nothing on offer for you, it’s all for the ladies here. From the outside, you may wonder whether such a small store could possibly have enough to catch your eye. But you only have to step in to be proven wrong. The shelves, at Misschief, overflow with neat stacks of clothes that are sure to overwhelm you. Before you dig in, let’s issue a few warnings. Steer clear of Misschief if you are someone who is into handwoven fabric that’s been painstakingly produced by master craftsmen. Also, stay away if you are someone who needs to a well-known label stuck to your clothes. Much of the maal at Misschief is made from polyester and the likes, and is sourced from South East Asian countries. However, if you are in a for a budget-shopping experience and don’t mind where your clothes come from as long as they turn heads, you are in for a treat.
What's In It For Me?
So, what should you pick up from the heaps? We recommend that you go through the shirts and tops. You’ll find a range here – from simple designs that are perfect for a casual outing or more dressy stuff for a party night. We love that their collections usually feature some unusual colours – deep reds, chirpy greens, neons, bright pinks along with the usual mix of whites, blacks, and browns. If you prefer a cute dress those are available too. You’ll get plain ones in jersey material, and others that feature sheer styles, lace work, bead and stonework. Their bottom wear section is also worth a browse. Apart from the regular line up of non-denim trousers, you’ll find hot pants in happy colours and baggy shorts that are dressy enough to be worn to a club.
#LBBTip
Do bargain! The shop owners are tough cookies but don’t give up without a fight. Where: 3, Mahaveer Mall, 316, Kamraj Road, Opposite Commercial Street Price: INR 500 upwards Contact: 080 41130833
