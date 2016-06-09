One of the busiest stores in Mahaveer Mall {that’s at one end of Commercial Street}, Misschief is a favourite with the teeny boppers and party hoppers. Boys, don’t get any ideas, this store has nothing on offer for you, it’s all for the ladies here. From the outside, you may wonder whether such a small store could possibly have enough to catch your eye. But you only have to step in to be proven wrong. The shelves, at Misschief, overflow with neat stacks of clothes that are sure to overwhelm you. Before you dig in, let’s issue a few warnings. Steer clear of Misschief if you are someone who is into handwoven fabric that’s been painstakingly produced by master craftsmen. Also, stay away if you are someone who needs to a well-known label stuck to your clothes. Much of the maal at Misschief is made from polyester and the likes, and is sourced from South East Asian countries. However, if you are in a for a budget-shopping experience and don’t mind where your clothes come from as long as they turn heads, you are in for a treat.