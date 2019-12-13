Missed Carrying Lunch To Office? Order From The Bowl Company Right Away!

Ordered from the bowl company one fine day for lunch. They got a wide variety of drooling combos like rajma chawal etc to try. I happened to order one of their bowl i.e double egg fried rice. And it was indeed a must-try. I loved the quantity they give. It is good enough for a single person to have a happy meal. The service was quick. The packing was good and clean. Coming to the quality, it had scrambled eggs over the rice and also mixed within which gave a delicious taste. The rice itself was of good quality and tasty enough. I loved every bite of that bowl and would recommend it to all. Also, it's worth the money. I would love to order again.