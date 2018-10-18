Missing Home-Style Food? Check Out This Website

Authenticook is a simple ​online ​platform connecting hosts (local home-chefs) and diners over immersive dining experiences. It's an opportunity to experience India one meal at a time. Authenticook currently has host families in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Kochi, Rajasthan, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolhapur, Amritsar, Puducherry, and 15 more cities. The works with the idea of eating local and connects with all the home-chefs so that people can enjoy regional meals in a homely environment.😊 I along with some of my foodie friends went to have some Odia food cooked at home-chef Tapti Pattnaik’s place, and we had a wonderful time there. She was welcoming and served us a delicious home-cooked Odia meal, and that made our weekend a perfect one. The menu was: Chenna Panna - A refreshing welcome drink, a milk-based drink with grated coconut, banana, and chenna Macha Besara Bhaaja - Fish fry with mustard paste (we call it Machh Bhaja with Kasundi in Bengali) Pithau Dia Cantala Bhaaja - Contolo fried in rice batter (it's called Kaankrol in Bengali) Dalma - Dal cooked with vegetables Dahi Baigana - Curd with brinjal, I liked the mildly spiced flavour in it Maansa Jholo - Homestyle mutton curry Bandhakobi Chingudi Ghanto - Cabbage curry with tiger prawns Khiri - Traditional rice kheer with cashew and raisins So if you feel like trying some authentic home-cooked food, then check out Authenticook's website, choose your preferences there, and enjoy a purely homestyle experience.