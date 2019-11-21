Mock Chop Is Serving Delicious Mock Meat Dishes In Koramangala

Mock Chop is one of the best restaurant serving delicious mock meat dishes. The place can accommodate only 15-20 at a single seating. The ambience is quite rustic and simple. They serve gluten-free Chaaps at Mock Chop. If you think about the texture and the taste of the Chaaps, they have nailed it. Their must-try items are Achaari Tikka Chaap, Awadhi Chaap Biryani, Cheese Garlic Samosa, Jeera Soda. You must try it to believe it :) When it comes to Pulao, it was good with fresh long size rice and minimal use of spices. The thick gravy in Butter Chop was damn delicious and saved the meal for me. The service was quite good and the staff members were very polite and cheerful.