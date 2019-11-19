Vegetarian, Listen Up: Mock Chop Is Popular For Its Different Varieties Of Soya Chaap!

A mock Chop is a cosy place in Koramangala serving Vegetarian meat!! Yes, you heard me right. Different kinds of soya chaap infused with different dishes. Chilli garlic samosa is a must-try, where one can do this stunt of a cheese pull, also it has a perfect flavour of garlic. Afghani, Galouti, name the kebab and what not you find it here in the form of a chaap and it's a perfect treat for the vegetarians. Name the Kebab, you find the veg substitute here. Awadhi Biryani has juicy bits of marinated Chaap. Mockchop has delicious Lassi and other beverages, do give it a try.