This Restaurant In Koramangala Makes Dishes Out Of Mock Meat And We Can't Have Enough!

Fast Food Restaurants

MockChop

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

211, 1st Floor, Someshwara Temple Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Are you trying to become vegetarian or vegan and struggling with letting go of meat? We sympathise fully and bring to you Mockchop, a mock meat-based restaurant in Koramangala that has created recipes and dishes that are delicious. A concept food Tandoori cuisine for the health-conscious prepared by Ustaads, get ready to enjoy lip-smacking treats with a twist that will leave you craving for more.

The Butter Masala Chaap is rich, silky and is slowly cooked to a tomato gravy. The Methi Malai Matar Chaap is a bittersweet symphony of flavours -- a perfect pairing of earthy methi and richness of cream with a pop of sweet from green peas. The samosas are to die for, the Kheema Chaap and Chomp Cheese Samosa are delicious because of the secret spice blend. We also recommend the stuffed breads -- the Amritsari Kheema Chaap Kulcha and Cheese Tawa Parathas are all yummy (we’re drooling!). With prices starting as low as INR 100, know that you’ll be ordering from them frequently.

MockChop is also available on Swiggy and Zomato in case you want to order in. Call them on 8879052053 to know more!

