Modern Indian Cuisine Can'T Get Any Better Than This!

Casual Dining

Maziga

Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

VR Bengaluru, 3rd Floor, 60/2, ITPL Main Road, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Maziga is a beautiful restaurant which serves Indian food with a modern twist. Their 15-course meal takes you on a journey all over India, with each dish representing a particular region of our country. I loved the Prawns, Pilaf and Risotto from the 15-course meal. The cost was Rs 2200/- (excluding taxes). It was quite a great experience.

What Could Be Better?

The price and the ingredients chosen for the dish.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

