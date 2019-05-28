Maziga is a beautiful restaurant which serves Indian food with a modern twist. Their 15-course meal takes you on a journey all over India, with each dish representing a particular region of our country. I loved the Prawns, Pilaf and Risotto from the 15-course meal. The cost was Rs 2200/- (excluding taxes). It was quite a great experience.
Modern Indian Cuisine Can'T Get Any Better Than This!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The price and the ingredients chosen for the dish.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
