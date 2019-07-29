Modern Indian Cuisine At Its Best!

Modern Indian Cuisine did right here at Street Storyss. Street style food with a modern and foreign twist like when the humble avocado gets a makeup of Papdi chat and the beautiful Baigan Bartha given a twist of Pita. With quirky interiors, this place is a heaven for all vegetarians. Starting with the Cream of Mushroom soup to the Coffee Rabdi, every dish is made to perfection. Have you ever had a Chilli Paneer stuffing in samosa? If not, this is the place to try it. Thai Corn Cakes are made very well and flavoured fantastically. Tofu Spinach Bao is another must-try. The highlight here would be the Textures of Eggplant, where Pita bread is served with the wholesome gravy. Teen Cheese Pizza or Three cheese pizza with parmesan, Mozarella and processed cheese was too awesome and going back for this. Nasi Goreng was very well made and was surprised to see that good one in a pure vegetarian version. The coffee Rabdi and Frozen Gulkan kheer was awesome