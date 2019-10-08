Enjoy Modern Indian Cuisine With Some Amaizng Drinks In Domlur!

Street Storyss: One of the Best Vegetarian Restaurant in the town. Visited on a weekday for lunchtime. The ambience itself gives positive vibes. The seating arrangement is pretty good with indoor and outdoor seating too. The crowd is decent in number even on weekdays also. They are well known for their Modern Indian cuisine. Their menu is unique from the remaining places. Tried, * Mango Chilli & Coconut Cream and unique combination but yum in taste. All the mango lovers will go crazy after tasting this. its served in a nice glass with a bamboo straw. In starters, tried, * Thai Corn Cake and its a must-try dish in their menu. It is very smooth in texture it melts so easily in the mouth and gives a great taste. The platting is so simple and perfect. In the main course, * Mumbai Chilli Paneer is rich in its taste, the paneer is cut into small cubes and can have with almost each and every spoon. * Rajma Ghee Risotto is served with ghee, fried onions for topping. Basically, am not a fan of Rajma, but after tasting here, became a fan of this dish. This is a signature dish for this place. will surely visit again and again for having this dish alone. Now comes the desserts, tried a couple of them from their menu. Frozen Gulkand Kheer & Frozen Coffee Malai. Must say these are best in their taste, texture and platting. It is very thick and rich in ingredients. A must visit place for all age groups!