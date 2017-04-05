Chow Down On Modern Indian Cuisine At Bombay Brasserie In Indiranagar

If you are looking for a classy cafe with some Indian food, then your search ends right here. At this eatery, humble Indian cuisines from every corner of India are served in a modern way with a beautiful French cafe ambience. The interiors are quite chic with some simple white and blue walls, romantic lighting and an antique collections. They also have outdoor seating. Coming to the food, it was very simple and satisfying. Overall, it's a very classy and not-so pricey place. Due to its growing popularity, you might have to wait for a table for around an hour.