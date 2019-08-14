Modern Indian Food & Pretty Interiors At Street Storyss

Writing about Street Storyss in Domlur. Ordered for: Mango Chilli Coconut: It tasted like maaza juice which has chilli flakes on the top of it. The juice had spice taste because of the chilli flakes. Punjabi khadi pakora: This dish was served with white plain rice, pakora and dal gravy. The dal gravy reminded me of home because this is one of the gravy that is prepared at Maharashtra and they call it varan. I felt that the khadi had to be a bit spicy. Rajma ghee khichdi: I loved this dish, especially when eaten with ghee and pudina chutney. The taste was wow and among all the other dishes this was my favourite. Frozen Gulkand kheer: It was really good because it had the taste of rose petals and it is presented with rose petals and gulkhand. Frozen coffee malai: I think a coffee lover might like this dessert. Must try: Rajma ghee khichdi Frozen gulkand kheer