When Modern Indian Food Meets The Old Indian Cuisines

Want to broaden your culinary palette? Plan your visit to Maziga and you won't be disappointed. Maziga is located on the top floor of VR Mall, Whitefield and is famous for its food and fine dining experience. The term ‘Maziga’ means cooking in earthen pot and beauty of this brilliant concept, is where modern Indian food meets the old Indian cuisines, but with a playful twist. The entrance of this restaurant is covered with some aged wine bottles. Very classy and comfortable sitting with soothing music. The way each and every dish was arranged, decorated and presented was brilliant. The whole presentation just enhance the aesthetic appeal of the food. Coming to the service part, highly trained staffs were very welcoming and no mistakes were made. Food was served hot and here are my recommendations : APPETIZERS : * Murg Tikka Caser Salad 5/5 * Multani Chicken Shorba 5/5 * Methi Papadi Chat. 5/5 * Old Delhi Golgapa 5/5 * Bharwan Khumb 4/5 * Peshawari Bharwan Aloo 4/5 * Roti Pe Boti 5/5 * Murgh Tikka Quesidilla 5/5 MAINS : * Maziga Dal Makhani 5/5 * Chooza Tikka Makhani 5/5 * Chettinad Duck Curry 5/5 * Tandoori Rogani Roti 5/5 * Ulte Tava Ka Paratha 5/5 * PakhTooni Pulao 4/5 DESSERTS : * Haldi wali Kulfi 5/5 * Gulab Jamun Sufta 5/5 * Kurkuri Mysorepak Halwa 5/5