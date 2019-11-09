Millennials, Why Buy When You Can Rent A Bajaj Pulsar To Aprilla Monthly With This Bike Rental Service

If you are looking to rent a bike in Bangalore but also are looking for a bike rental service that's easy on the pocket and hassle-free, we got one for you. Ontrack is a monthly bike rental service that lets you rent scooters and bikes starting as low as INR 2,850. If you are wondering how low that is, it's lower than this writer's monthly cab fare which is around INR 4,000 per month. The writer has already joined the waitlist for renting a Aprilla SR 150 for INR 4,500 per month.

The bike rental service also comes with a whole lot of perks including the fact that you don't have to pay any security deposit while renting out any scooter or bike. They have pick up and delivery service as well as you can ride the two-wheeler as much as you wanted as you get unlimited kilometres too. Apart from all that, should there be any minor breakdowns, you'll get roadside assistance and free maintenance too. Pretty cool we say.



You can rent a two-wheeler by visiting their website or downloading their app, and all you need to do is fill in your address, upload your driver's license, and an ID proof (Aadhaar, Passport or Voter ID), and then do the payment.

