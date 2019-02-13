Get Married Among Hills, Lakes And Trees, Without Even Leaving The City

For those looking for a destination wedding, but without really leaving the city, you’ve got to have Moongate on your invitation as the venue! What is great about this place is that it was designed for events, rather than moulded into including events. You’ll see that from the ample parking space (for 600 cars, specifically, if you need to know!), the large portico entrance that makes sure there’s no bottleneck of people going in and out. Plus it’s covered so come rain or shine, you’re safe! We recommend you book the whole venue out for maximum impact. From the trellis promenade with gorgeous green creepers to the moongate circular entrance, (yes, the Chinese auspicious gateway to all things good!), an amphitheatre (we’re thinking it’s perfect for sangeets and dance dos) and vast greens to meander and chat, it’s a destination wedding for sure! Or for that acoustic singer at a music festival!

For large weddings, pick the banquet hall, the dining area and the courtyard. If it’s a small intimate ceremony or any occasion for that matter, the gazebo garden will be just fine. They also have four suites so the bridal party doesn’t have to shuttle from the city centre. We love that Moongate has ramps to it’s all parts of the venue, making it easily accessible on wheelchair, and for the elderly. They are a very helpful team, especially the owners, so feel free to connect for everything from caterers and event planners to hair/makeup folks and florists.