More Than Just Biryani

Fast Food Restaurants

Chikpet Donne Biryani House

Vijay Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

105, Club Road, Opp. Titan Showroom, Vijay Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Bengaluru Biriyani House; Authentic Bengaluru style Biriyani served in Donne. The menu had varieties like Biriyani, Starters, Combos, Breakfast Dishes and Beverages. I started with Thatte Idli along with Leg Soup. Thatte Idli was severed along with Serva (Gravy). Leg Soup was perfect. The soup was really hot & tasty with perfect spices. Chicken Biryani was served in Donne along with Raita & Gravy. Biryani was hot & bit heavy in taste. Biryani had its own taste with secret spices. Chicken Masala was really good in taste. It was tossed with secret spices and cashews. The aroma of Chicken Masala was really good. It was a great combination with Chicken Biryani.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

