GoNative: Sustainability Through Its Culinary & Heritage Concept

Restaurants with a concept are more sustainable in my opinion, especially those that connect with the roots. Go native is one such place, currently in Jayanagar and HSR Layout. It isn't just about the food here. You can buy much more, from soaps to lip balms to shower foam to flavoured honey, to lentils and traditional cookware too. The place itself is a treat for sore eyes, with well-ventilated and well-lighted spaces, minimizing the need for electric appliances for the same.