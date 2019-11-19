Go Past More Than Textbook At This Workshop Space To Become An Entrepreneur

Breaking the stereotypes of mainstream jobs, More Than Textbook in Hanumanthnagar is an events space that is encouraging the youth to follow their passions. Going beyond what is available in a textbook, the founders of the space have curated programs and workshops that focus on skills like public speaking, leadership and soft skills. With the changing times, it’s important that we pick up essential and influential skills required in today’s business world. Helping you master them in a conducive and constructive environment, this is a great opportunity for budding entrepreneurs.

Along with single-day workshops, career seminars and conferences are conducted at More Than Textbook to give you an idea of the prospective career paths available. This goes hand in hand with creating awareness of your strengths and weaknesses as well. You will also be given a platform to network and collaborate with diverse minds. With each event priced differently, we suggest you check out the place and get ready to hustle your way into the world of entrepreneurship.