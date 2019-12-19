Morpankhi Creates Decoupage Home Decor And Gift Products That You'd Love

Morpankhi by Mayura, a decoupage artist, handcrafts home decor items that both functional and pretty. Started in 2015, she creates fridge magnets, wall hangings, and nameplates among others. If you are looking for a piece of home decor that is personal or a gift for someone special, then hit up Morpankhi. Find wine and milk bottles upcycled and crafted with decoupage accents for your space. You can use it as a vase for fresh or dry flowers or even use it as a decorative piece in itself. Shop for personalised serving trays with floral, flamingos and Indian elements. Her range of jewellery organisers and trinket boxes are worth buying. They come with floral prints, prints of birds, butterflies, geometrical patterns and a few even with historical ranis and rajas. She also makes passport covers, wall clocks, nameplates, coasters and wall hangings out of decoupage that you can buy from for your space or as a gifting option. The fridge magnets come with a photo holder making it as personal as it can. The prices here start at INR 100 and goes up to INR 1,200. If you want something in particular, she also customises the products. She also conducts workshops on request, so if you wish to learn the art of decoupage, call her and fix a one-one class with her. You can visit her home studio in Indiranagar and also place an order via Instagram or Whatsapp.