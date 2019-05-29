With A Lively Rooftop & Great Dishes, This Pub In Yelahanka Is A Must Visit

Much needed place in Yelahanka, Sherlock's - Lounge & Kitchen is right above Westside showroom. Simple and cute ambience with good music, the scooter is the highlight. The rooftop is pretty big and lively, it's got 4 or 5 sitting places and is really good. Coming to the food it was really tasty, Panner Papad Crumble was the special dish from there menu when we visited which was unique and very tasty. The sandwich was so cheesy and worth the amount. Had a couple of drinks which was not that great but the food was worth the money. Service was very fast and the people were polite and friendly. Nice place to spend with friends.