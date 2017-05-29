Bonding Time: 9 Mother-Toddler Classes And Activity Centres In Bangalore

As much as young children need to interact with other kids of their age, so do parents and caregivers who need a relaxed space to meet other parents. While toddlers learn the concept of sharing and enjoy playing with other toddlers, the activities aid their physical and emotional growth. A healthy eating practice is incorporated by including a fruit time.

During the session kids learn rhymes, communicating with other kids, sharing and enjoy their free time. First one hour of free play includes playing with toys, sandpit, slides, activities like clay dough, puzzles, drawing, building blocks, dressing up and then fruit time followed by rhyme time.

Age groups: 1 to 3 years

This post first appeared on Buzzing Bubs. Read the entire post here.