Men, Be The Best-Dressed At Any Party Or Meeting With This Brigade Road Studio

Whether a dress code is called for or you just want to be well-dressed at all times, shirts, trousers, and blazers are the three wardrobe essentials that will help you look dapper. Mr Button on Brigade Road does them in a wide range of styles and fit so that you have an outfit for any event under the sun. The store, which is also known as a Guideshop, is like a bespoke studio that has an off-the-rack collection as well as the place to get made-to-measure options.

The readymade collection covers everything -- wedding, party wear, work wear, and even seasonal wear (think florals and solid colours). The collection has 'Structured Fit' which is Mr Button's version of the slim fit, so expect trousers, blazers and formal and semi-formal shirts that comfortably fit, should you follow the regular sizing chart. This writer's pair of blue windowpane trousers from here is just the right fit -- neither too loose or too tight -- and the perfect the tapered length. For those who prefer custom wear, you can always fix up an appointment and have the stylist help you make your design into reality.

