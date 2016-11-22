Mumbai street food has a lot of fans. From crispy vadas packed inside the perfect Mumbai pavs, spicy, flavourful bhaji served with crunchy onions and butter-dripping pavs again, chutney sandwiches made Mumbaiyya style, bhel puri served with the perfect chutneys, dabelis with their sweet-n-spicy notes… many would travel long distances to get a taste of the delicious street food they left behind or sampled in Mumbai. Here’s a list of some of the popular Mumbai Street fare outlets in the city. If your favourite ones are missing, we apologise. Do tell us about the ones we’ve missed, in the comments below, so that we can update this list.
Delicious, Aamchi Mumbai Street Food, Served Up In Namma Bengaluru
Bombay Sandwich & Roll, HSR Layout
This is a Bombay-style sandwich stall offering 50 items everyday. Satish, from Karnataka, started the stall with two partners a year ago when he came back after 10 years of working in Mumbai. Having learnt the art of making sandwiches and rolls there, he sensed an opportunity to offer the same in Bangalore since he did not find any street food outlets serving Mumbai-style chutney sandwiches. On the menu are rolls, chocolate sandwich, plain cheese toast, bread butter, jam toast, jam cheese toast, and more. He also has two other stalls in Koramangala and Jayanagar, though his stall in HSR Layout is bringing in the best business. Brown bread versions are also available on request.
Price: INR 20 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Dev Sagar, VV Puram Food Street
Dev Sagar is a one-stop shop for all Mumbai street fare at V V Puram, Bangalore’s famous Food Street. It serves pao bhaji, vada pav, tawa pulao and dabeli apart from a wide range of sweets such as gulab jamun, rasmalai, jalebi etc.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Sri Sai Foods, Jayanagar
Sri Sai Foods in 1st Block, Jayanagar, is a franchisee of two outlets — Karnataka Bhel House and Goli Vada Pav. The most striking feature about this place is the variety in their menu — which includes all the vada pav varieties, different chaat options as well as eight kinds of doughnuts and mousse flavours. It is best known for its bhel puri and vada pav.
Price: INR 10 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Mumbai Vada Pav, JC Road
This is an eight-year-old stall right next to Jain College, serving different kinds of vada pav, considered by the students to be as good as any Mumbai vada pav. Especially popular for its signature gobi vada pav — gobi Manchurian stuffed inside the pav.
Price: INR 10 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Mumbai Pao Bhaji And Tawa Pulao, Kormangala
This stall was started by Ranga Gowda who came from Mumbai on his van – a three-wheeler innovatively converted into a mini food truck. He parks his van at the same spot every evening at 5 PM and drives away at 11 PM after serving pav bhaji that some die-hard pav bhaji fans have described as ‘as-good-as-mumbai-chowpati’. While Pav Bhaji is exceptional, the tawa pulao is not that good.
Price: INR 20 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Bhairunath Ice-creams And Tava Pulao, Chickpet
Bhairunath is a street side shop with two carts, one for vada pav and pulao, and one for frozen desserts. Vada pav is the fastest selling item on his menu though tava pulao has its own list of fans. The ice-cream stall sells kulfi, badaam milk shake and falooda.
Price: INR 20 upwards
Mumbai Vadapavala, Jayanagar
Mumbai Vadapavala is most famous for its vada pav, dabeli and pav bhaji. A popular street eat out among college goers and shoppers around 4th Block, Jayanagar, it is located opposite BHS First Grade College. Another well-known snack here is the Delhi sandwich {also called the bread pakoda} – because Mumbai Vadapavala happens to be one of the first places to introduce it in the locality.
Price: INR 10 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Bhavani Maharashtra Vada Pao, Mathikere
Sanjay Shinde from Kohlapur serves among the most authentic Maharashtrian street food in Bangalore. Among the few joints in Bangalore serving misal pav, his poha, vada pav, pav bhaji and bread pakoda are also hugely popular among college students, working professionals and even occasional actors and directors, as he tells us.
Price: INR 10 upwards
The post first appeared on Talking Street.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
