Delicious, Aamchi Mumbai Street Food, Served Up In Namma Bengaluru

Sanjay Shinde from Kohlapur serves among the most authentic Maharashtrian street food in Bangalore. Among the few joints in Bangalore serving misal pav, his poha, vada pav, pav bhaji and bread pakoda are also hugely popular among college students, working professionals and even occasional actors and directors, as he tells us.

Price: INR 10 upwards

The post first appeared on Talking Street.