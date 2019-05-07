Mumbai Xpress: A Small Joint With An Amazing Food

Fast Food Restaurants

Mumbai Xpress

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

59, Jyoti Nivas College Road, Block 5, Industrial Layout, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Mumbai Xpress is located at heart of Koramangala, which has 2 or 3 outlets in Bangalore. Ambience: This place reminds me "Ye Mumbai hai Meri Jaan". After the movie Chennai Xpress, Mumbai Xpress restaurant came in Bangalore. This place serves you a Chopati food or street food of Mumbai. A small joint with limited sitting space but divided into 2 blocks, The wooden tables with the chairs and also have attractive wall paintings with some Mumbai based proverbs. I started my Mumbai Xpress from Kullad Chai: Masala Kullad Chai was nice. Must try Chai lovers. Ghatkopar Schzewan Vada Pav: Mumbai style vada pav with Schzewan Cheese. It was great. Papdi Chaat: Delicious Delhi style chaat with overloaded Dahi(curd) Cheese Chowpatty pav Bhaaji: Best in Mumbai street food with some extra cheese. Cheesy Chindi Goli: Something new and interesting. Gateway of India Pizza: Quite good pizza with some different style Italy ke Parathe: Stuffed Parathe with some twist. Service & Staff: Limited menu and Reasonable price. Great service and quite professional quick. Staffs were friendly and well mannered. Nice place to visit again for some Mumbai Istyle Food.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Mumbai Xpress

Bellandur, Bengaluru
4.0

Opp. Mahaganapathi Temple, 4th Cross, Annaiah Reddy Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru

