Mumbai Xpress: A Small Joint With An Amazing Food

Mumbai Xpress is located at heart of Koramangala, which has 2 or 3 outlets in Bangalore. Ambience: This place reminds me "Ye Mumbai hai Meri Jaan". After the movie Chennai Xpress, Mumbai Xpress restaurant came in Bangalore. This place serves you a Chopati food or street food of Mumbai. A small joint with limited sitting space but divided into 2 blocks, The wooden tables with the chairs and also have attractive wall paintings with some Mumbai based proverbs. I started my Mumbai Xpress from Kullad Chai: Masala Kullad Chai was nice. Must try Chai lovers. Ghatkopar Schzewan Vada Pav: Mumbai style vada pav with Schzewan Cheese. It was great. Papdi Chaat: Delicious Delhi style chaat with overloaded Dahi(curd) Cheese Chowpatty pav Bhaaji: Best in Mumbai street food with some extra cheese. Cheesy Chindi Goli: Something new and interesting. Gateway of India Pizza: Quite good pizza with some different style Italy ke Parathe: Stuffed Parathe with some twist. Service & Staff: Limited menu and Reasonable price. Great service and quite professional quick. Staffs were friendly and well mannered. Nice place to visit again for some Mumbai Istyle Food.