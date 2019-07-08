Munroe Island: The Offbeat Destination One Needs To Head To This Weekend

Have you been to Munroe island, Kerala and gone for its famous sunrise cruise. Waking up early to go boating in a Naadan Vanji in the small canals of the island to finally reaching the Ashtamudi lake to reach the sunrise point and solitude one experiences during this time can definitely not be put in words. If offbeat places are on your mind, then Munroe island should be on your bucket list. Homestays can be booked on the island. Munroe nest is a quaint homestay with water canal right in front of your stay. It would be 300/- per person for boating. We went boating for 4 hours.