Steve Jobs, Jack & The Beanstalk: These Artists Will Convert Your Walls Into Works Of Art

Parul’s first tryst with wall art began way back in college when she did up her cousin’s home. Since then, the artist has gone on to create murals for some of the best-known restaurants in the city, including, Smoke House Deli, Nasi And Mee, and, recently, Third Wave Coffee Roasters. She does homes as well and you can approach her if you’ve got a mural on your mind. From using nothing but markers to elaborate abstract paintings, she can do them all. Once you’ve signed her on, she uses the features of the space {like a joint in your wall or even how the furniture is set-up} and creates murals around that. Simple designs take around a day for her to finish {prices start at INR 20,000} and work can go up to a week for elaborate designs. She also paints furniture and is open to doing chalk murals as well.