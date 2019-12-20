This Thippasandra Store Frames All Kinds Of Photos And Posters, Starting At INR 25 Only

Need a painting, photograph or certificate framed? Murthy Frameworks has way more than you’d expect. From fibre wood to metal, and minimal to decorative, they’ve got everything. The half-inch minimalistic black frames, perfect for photographs, starts at INR 25! The more decorative frames start at INR 75 and sizes go up to three inches. The final price will vary depending on the size of what you need to get framed. The guy at the store tells us that they have many photographers and artists (Read more here on who stopped by to get their work framed) who come here, so we know they’re super good at what they do. We ourselves spotted some gorgeous artwork, framed beautifully and ready to be picked up.

On request, you can ask for shadow box framing (done for medals, and other 3D objects), wrapped canvas framing and MDF frames (maximum density fibreboard for neat, cheap framing). The prices for these depend on the object you need framed and are also price upon request. They have 30 different kinds of frames that you can see in their store, including decorative gold painted on wood, thin white ones, thick distressed ones and classic carved pieces. So head to Thippasandra and get framed!

