Head To Murudeshwar For A Weekend Of Sand, Waves And Folklore

A coastal town that lies along the Arabian Sea, Murudeshwar is a popular pilgrimage site in the Uttara Kannada district of North Karnataka. The statue of Lord Shiva is considered to be the second tallest statue of Shiva in the world, a 123-foot tall idol is visible from a far distance. You can catch a breath-taking view of the statue from the Murudeshwar temple that has a lift from where you can access the gorgeous sight.

At the base of the statue, there is an artificial cave that has statues narrating the story of the Aatmalinga -- through a sound and light show. You can even see the sculptures move and background audio explaining the story. The beach is located near the temple and is known to have a calming effect on the mind. Non-commercial, a stroll along the beach with the sun setting in the background is just what you need to detox from the city life. In case you get hungry, we suggest eating at RNS Naveen Restaurant that’s built along the shore.