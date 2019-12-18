Order Chocolate Samosa, Kachori & More From This Delivery Outlet!

Samosa Singh: Tried this place on a rainy day when I wanted to have some kachori and samosa, they have really nice Dal and Ragda kachori. I also had a samosa platter which had 4 different kinds of samosa, though the size and taste were different from the street style samosa. Also, the best thing which I liked was the chocosa or the chocolate samosa which is available in four different types. A must-try for kachori and chocolate samosa.