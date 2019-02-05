Must Visit This Brewery In JP Nagar With Your Gang For Awesome Food And Drinks

A new brewery has come up in JP Nagar with 3 floors of sitting, it has a lovely rooftop ambience which has a really nice view. The service and staff are really good here and as for the food I have no words, it was just great! I tried the tandoori mushroom, veg Manchurian, broccoli 65, veg farmhouse pizza, tulsi paneer, Vietnamese french fries, Rava Upma cheese balls. Everything was yummy here the best among these was Rava Upma cheese balls something new in the menu, broccoli 65 is a must try if you like broccoli and yes the french fries were super yummy. In deserts, you must have their cheesecake along with their special chocolate cake which was yummy. Also, the drinks are also very nice at Levitate Brewery & Kitchen and must try their cocktails!