Bouncy Castles, Board Games & Mini Toy Trains: Give Your Kid A Birthday Party They'll Never Forget!

We all know ordinary just doesn't cut it for kids these days. Let’s face it, your kid will outgrow these things soon and renting instead of buying will make you a favourite without burning a hole in your pocket! Fortunately, Mutterfly is a one-stop-shop for all the fun and frolic that children (and even adults!) will surely love.

A peer-to-peer rental platform, they've started a kids range that features a host of hands-on party experiences that your niece, nephew or child can enjoy. Go all out and rent a bungee trampoline to see your little one fly up in the air, or help them put on a sumo wrestling suit as they get ready for the (funniest) match of their lives! The best part? It's as simple as going on to their website and clicking on rent!

Choose from options like inflatable bowling, mechanical bull rides and everyone's favourite - inflatable bouncy castles. Mutterfly will arrange for trained assistants and volunteers at the venue, so all you have to worry about is your kid (or yourself!) never getting out of that bouncy castle. If you're looking for something simpler, they have a board game set that includes Scrabble, Jenga and Monopoly among other options. Prices start from INR 800, and you can rent their products for a day, a week or even a month.