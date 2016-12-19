Mutton Kheema, Bengali Prawn And The Classics : The Biryani Scene In Koramangala Is Diverse

A quaint little spot that is easy to miss and off the busy roads of Koramangla, this unassuming space is home to one of the city’s best kept secrets. This is a place just for biryani, by which we mean you won’t find anything else on the menu. Apart from serving large portions, eager diners can also order individual portions that are priced at a steal — starting at INR 149 onwards. If your appetite seeks more, choose the combo packs which come with delicious starters and sides.