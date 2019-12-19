Men, Get Your Fashion Choices On Point With This Store In New Tippasandra

My Choice in New Tippasandra is the one-stop-shop for men's fashion. We get it, going all the way to Commercial Street with the given traffic, unpredictable rains and even parking issues can be quite a task. Indiranagar boys, head to My Choice, an export surplus store and give your wardrobe an upgrade without breaking the bank. We are talking about shirts, t-shirts, shorts, jeans, formal wear, shoes, and bags, exclusively for men. If you are looking for floral shirts for your next beach vacay or sun-downer, you'll find a bunch of them here. Not just shirts, they even stock up on shorts with Hawaiian prints, pineapples, birds and solid colours.

Planning on hitting the gym? Get your workout wardrobe within a budget at My Choice. Think vests, shorts and sports shoes from Nike at affordable prices. Find a range of jackets, cardigans, blazers, and sweaters for when Bangalore cools down. Got an interview coming up or just bored of the usual office wear? You upgrade that too. Prices start at INR 500 for a shirt or cardigan. Satisfy the shoe lover in you with kicks from Nike, loafers, formal shoes and boots at My Choice. Find bags from brands like Nike and CAT and suitcases as well, all under one roof. They do have a very limited collection of clothing for women.