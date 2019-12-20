New Place Alert: The Ganache Factory recently opened its store in Embassy tech village (Flipkart cafeteria) and we are drooling over their desserts. I loved their hazelnut Nutella cake jar, it’s delicious. They have a variety of options to fulfil your sweet tooth, from cookies to brownies, macaroons, and cakes!
This New Dessert Place In Bellandur Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group
