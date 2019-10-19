Bring Back The Best Mysore Pak From This Corner Sweet Shop In Mysore

For almost close to 80 years, there's one place that Mysoreans swear by for their famed and legendary sweet, the Mysore Pak, and that is Guru Sweet Mart. Sitting at a corner on Sayyaji Rao Road, Guru Sweet Mart is as inconspicuous as it can get with a simple signboard saying Guru Sweet Mart in blue. The corner shop feels like a literal hole-in-the-wall store with patrons having to squeeze their way through both the customers as well as the general pedestrians to get their hands on the Mysore Pak.

The funny part is that the Mysore Pak at Guru Sweet Mark needs no advertising. Everyone knows what to order at Guru Sweets, so much so that you'll find that the Mysore Pak is almost hidden away amidst other sweets -- barfis, jangris, pedas, and badhushais. It's when you place an order for half a kilo or a small serving of the Mysore Pak that you see the staff expertly scoop out this gelato-like serving of the sweet. If you are having it at the store itself, get ready to make your fingers greasy, but once you pop in that, you will know why it's the best and the perfect Mysore Pak ever -- melt-in-mouth, not overly sweet, and enough to leave you craving for more.

