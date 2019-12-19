Chiffon, Silk Or Ikat: This Iconic Comm Street Store Is Bae For Sarees, Fabric & Wedding Merch

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Mysore Saree Udyog

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

Mahaveer Mall, 1st Floor, 316, Kamaraj Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

It’s all about the fabric at this iconic apparel store, which began with bulk supply and manufacturing of real gold threads — what we now call zari, back in 1932. Then, founder Pukhraj S Talera diversified that into both yarn and fabric. So since 1982, we’ve been privy to real and replica Kancheepuram, Banarasi silk, Tussar, Ikat, Patola, Bandhini, crepe, georgette (give us a minute to catch our breath), embroidery, printed, chiffon and even Art Silk. What sets them apart is that their silks are certified by the Silk Mark Organisation of India, making sure that the silk you wear is authentic and has a stamp to prove it.

Now, apart from sarees and fabric, you’ll also get salwar suits and lehengas. We love their little enclave for the bridal section, where a girl can really take her time to choose her trousseau. And if you’re not sure of the product, they drape it on you to really give you an accurate idea of how you’ll look. Plus, an entire section dedicated to home accessories and linen.

Pro-Tip

While the ground floor is dedicated to sarees, it is the first floor you need to look out for, with its yards and endless rows of absolutely gorgeous fabric. Think intricate brocade, lush silks, embellished nets and even traditional handwoven textiles such as Chanderi and Patola. Whether you want to get a blouse made or are looking for a gorgeous dupatta to offset your kurta, this is the floor for a pit stop.


Clothing Stores

Mysore Saree Udyog

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

Mahaveer Mall, 1st Floor, 316, Kamaraj Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default