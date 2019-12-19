Chiffon, Silk Or Ikat: This Iconic Comm Street Store Is Bae For Sarees, Fabric & Wedding Merch

It’s all about the fabric at this iconic apparel store, which began with bulk supply and manufacturing of real gold threads — what we now call zari, back in 1932. Then, founder Pukhraj S Talera diversified that into both yarn and fabric. So since 1982, we’ve been privy to real and replica Kancheepuram, Banarasi silk, Tussar, Ikat, Patola, Bandhini, crepe, georgette (give us a minute to catch our breath), embroidery, printed, chiffon and even Art Silk. What sets them apart is that their silks are certified by the Silk Mark Organisation of India, making sure that the silk you wear is authentic and has a stamp to prove it.

Now, apart from sarees and fabric, you’ll also get salwar suits and lehengas. We love their little enclave for the bridal section, where a girl can really take her time to choose her trousseau. And if you’re not sure of the product, they drape it on you to really give you an accurate idea of how you’ll look. Plus, an entire section dedicated to home accessories and linen.